COVID-19: 55-year-old cancer patient dies in Jammu, J&K toll rises to 164

Srinagar: A 55-year-old man from Bari Brahmana in Jammu division died at Government Medical College Jammu on Saturday, taking the fatality count due to the deadly virus in J&K to 164.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh said that the deceased had

comorbidities including CA bladder and diabetes.

He was admitted on June 29 and died today, Dr Singh added.

His is the fourth COVID-19 related death of the day reported in J&K on Saturday.

Earlier, death of three persons related to the virus including a 45-year-old man from Kupwara district was reported.

A resident of Trehgam, the quadragenarian succumbed at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients here.

“He was having hypertension, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia. The patient was on ventilator,” Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD hospital said. “He was shifted from SMHS hospital on July 4 and died this morning,” Dr Tak added.

Prior to him, a 25-year-old woman, resident of Hakura Anantnag, died at SMHS hospital while another fatality, a 77-year-old man from Hyerpora, was reported at SKIMS Soura here.

“The woman was having high blood pressure. Later a caesarean section was done in emergency (at LD hospital on June 27) and a male baby was born who is safe,” Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital said. “The woman (admitted to the hospital on July 3) had intracranial hemorrhage due to high blood pressure and she was put on ventilator and died last night,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 77-year-old man from Hyderpora Srinagar died At SKIMS Soura and according to the Medical Superintendent of the tertiary care hospital, Professor Farooq Jan, the septuagenarian was “a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with Bilateral Pneumonia With ARDS.”

“He was very sick and was on ventilator (Under Double Pressor Support) in IDB Block,” Professor Jan said, adding, “He expired at 7.45 a.m., today.”

With these deaths, 148 people in Kashmir and 16 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 40 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (11), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print