July 8 cross LoC firing: Injured Poonch woman dies, toll 2

Poonch: A sexagenarian woman who was injured in an alleged firing and shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Poonch district on July 8 succumbed to the injuries, officials said on Friday.

They said that woman, Hakam Bi (60) Wife Of Mohammad Sahrif of Lanjoite, succumbed to the wounds at GMC Jammu where she was admitted for specialized treatment.

Police Post Incharge Balakote Shoket Amin Khan confirmed that woman died at JMC Jammu. With her death, two women have died in the incident which took place on July 8.

Earlier a woman identified as Rashim Bi (65) wife of Mohammad Azam of Sagra, at present Lanjoite Balakote, was killed. (GNS)

