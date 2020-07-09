People not following precautions: DAK

Srinagar: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday said that people were not following precautionary measures and health advisories related to Covid-19 despite rise in coronavirus deaths and positive cases in J&K.

DAK President Dr Suhail Naik said people in Kashmir have stopped taking the precautionary measures seriously, which may be disastrous.

“After restrictions on public movement were eased, people started thronging public places including markets,” he said.

Naik said there is still lack of awareness among people. He said it is unfortunate that some people call the coronavirus pandemic a “conspiracy”.

He said that 9,000 people have been infected by the pandemic in JK while nearly 150 have died.

“We understand that lockdown isn’t a solution and economic activities are a must, but socio economic activities should be done with all precautionary measures,” said Naik.

The DAK also criticised the move of opening public parks, stating that the move may be disastrous as it would encourage people to come out of their homes.

“The government has miserably failed to implement the precautionary measures on the ground. There are places where people even do not wear a mask. The virus is a reality and if people do not follow precautions, they would fall ill and will further burden the health infrastructure,” the doctors’ association said.

The DAK appealed to the government that before issuing any order regarding movement of people, it should make sure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols are implemented strictly.

“If the government wants to open public parks or tourist spots, the number of people or tourists should be specified and social distancing should be maintained,” it said.

