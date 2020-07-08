Questions asked over continuous closure of religious places

Srinagar: The announcement of the government to reopen gardens and parks from today in Jammu and Kashmir was met with derision with many questioning the logic over allowing gatherings while keeping religious places shut. The move also brought under the scanner the government’s decision to allow Amarnath Yatra amid the pandemic.

Religious places have remained shut for the last three months over the fears of the spread of Covid-19 which claimed 143 lives in J&K until July 7.

Netizens on Facebook and Twitter questioned over the continuous closure of religious places across J&K.

“If you feel all is OK then first allow people to go to every religious place for prayers and all other religious activities,” said Zahoor Butt on Facebook.

Many said that if the situation is conducive for allowing Amarnath Yatra and opening tourist places, why isn’t it okay to open religious places.

“If Amarnath Yatra can be conducted and tourist places can be opened then what hinders the administration here to open religious places too. The people will follow all necessary guidelines,” said Ishfaq Ahmad.

Political parties like the National Conference acknowledge revisiting Covid guidelines for religious places, which have remained shut for long.

“The government should revisit its guidelines on religious institutions at a time when tourist places are going to open”, said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi.

Similarly, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party too supports opening religious places. The party appealed to Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu for his personal intervention to re-open the tourism sector and religious places across Jammu and Kashmir with a motive to revive the shattered economy associated with these sectors.

“The government should open the religious places too where they can find peace and spiritual solace while following all the necessary guidelines. If everything can function now, why to keep religious places shut only,” said the party’s PRO Syed Basharat.

