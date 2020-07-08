78 percent Covid-19 deaths reported since June

Doctors warn of spike if guidelines ignored

Srinagar: Seventy-eight percent of the total Covid-19 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir have been reported after the lockdown restrictions were lifted since June 1.

Experts attributed the rise in cases to the non-compliance of the guidelines issued by the experts and the administration.

On June 1, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2,601 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, while the numbers have increased to 8,675 cases and 143 deaths, as per official data.

It said 31 percent of the total deaths were witnessed in the last one week which is an even more worrying trend.

The region has recorded 43 deaths since June 30 which is 31 percent of the total deaths.

This means a surge in the mortality rate (MR) which is a disturbing trend as the higher number of tests implies a high number of cases which usually sees a drop in the overall MR.

Kashmir-based doctors said they expect more spike in deaths and rise in cases because people are highly complacent towards Covid-19 guidelines.

“Some are even terming the pandemic as a hoax and conspiracy theory in J&K,” they rued.

President Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Suhail Naik said people are showing irresponsible attitude towards Covid-19 guidelines which has led to the high number of cases in J&K.

“The most important tool against the deadly virus is the mask which many people don’t wear at all. Some use it just to save from the fine and wrath of policemen. Unfortunately, they remove it, later on, resulting in the spread of the infection,” he said.

Elderly people and those having co-morbidities are susceptible to chronic Covid-19 infection, Dr Naik said.

He advised people to save the vulnerable population from infection by keeping them at home and following strict infection control measures.

The Covid-19 infection has no treatment so far but people can still conquer it by following norms strictly because it is spreading silently and killing those having underlying ailments, the DAK president said.

Dr Saleem Khan, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar said the death rate could see more spike in coming days if people won’t follow infection control measures seriously

“Lockdown has not been eased because the novel coronavirus is gone,” he said.

People were asked to earn a livelihood while following cleanliness and social distancing guidelines, Khan said.

“But, they are roaming freely on roads, markets and picnic spots with masks down on the neck and not following social distancing that is I expect the cases to rise further,” he said.

Khan, who is also heading the social and preventive medicine (SPM) department at GMC Srinagar, said that they are scientifically trying to find the donors for plasma therapy so that critical patients can be treated also.

“The virus is new for the entire world and no expert in this world has full knowledge of the virus. So, people need to be careful and cooperate with the medical fraternity. Presently, we are focusing on the health workers who have recovered so that we can check whether they have developed antibodies against the virus or not,” said Khan.

In the next level, the SPM department will focus on densely populated areas having a high number of cases.

“It will help us identify the herd immunity and the trend of community transmission,” Khan said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print