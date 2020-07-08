J&K High Court Srinagar closed for two days after CRPF soldiers test Covid positive

Srinagar: The Srinagar Wing of J&K High court has been closed for two days after a few paramilitary personnel of CRPF posted at the court tested positive for COVID-19.

A notice issued by Registrar General of the High Court Jawad Ahmed said that the High Court wing at Srinagar will remain closed for two days for sanitization purposes as the CRPF officer at the Court has informed that some personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

“On account of this, no person shall have an entry into the premises of Srinagar Wing of High Court on 8 and 9 July except sanitization workers,” the notice read.

It also mentioned that the urgent cases listed on July 8 and 9 will be taken on consideration on Jul y 10.