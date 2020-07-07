Police arrest main accused for sexually assaulting girl in Kulgam

2 more accused absconding

Srinagar: Police on Monday arrested prime accused in Kulgam accused in kidnapping and rape of a girl within 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, Police Station DH Pora received a complaint stating that a girl (name withheld) was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three individuals. They were residents of Chachimullah and Gandwani areas of Kulgam.

Accordingly, a case (FIR No 109/2020) under relevant sections of law was registered at PS DH Pora and investigation was initiated.

A special team headed by SHO DH Pora under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora while acting swiftly arrested the Prime accused, a resident of Chachimullah within 24 hours after complaint was received. He has been shifted to PS DH Pora where he remains in custody. However, the other two accused persons are still at large and efforts are on to nab them.

“After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. Investigation into the matter is in progress,” it added.

It said that rumours are being floated by “miscreants that police have let off the accused persons and the medical examiner was trying to convince the victim to change her statement.” However, the police refuted the rumours as baseless which are being propagated by vested interests to create unrest. “Floating rumours to instigate disturbance shall invite legal action against the erring individual. In case someone has specific information with respect to the rumours the same may be communicated to police so that necessary action can be taken,” it added.

