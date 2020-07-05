Youth electrocuted to death in north Kashmir’s Sumbal

Srinagar: A 35-year-old man on Sunday died of electrocution in Arampora village of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The man died on the spot after coming in contact with a high tension (HT) line while he was axing down some trees in his locality, an official said.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Ramzan Teli, son of Sonaullah Teli of Arampora Sumbal.

The official said that the body of has been handed over to family members for last rites after completing legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started further investigation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print