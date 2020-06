Kulgam: A 13-month-old baby from Ahwatoo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died after falling from a motorcycle this morning.

The year-old, identified as Hamid Ashraf Itoo, son of Mohammad Ashraf Itoo was on the bike along with his father when he fell down, leaving him critically wounded.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (KNO)

