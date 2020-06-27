213 new cases in one day, highest since June 7

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sharp rise in novel coronavirus cases with 213 more persons reported positive on Friday, officials said.

Kashmir reported 155 Covid-19 cases while 58 patients were reported in Jammu, taking the total number of cases in the region to 6,762.

It is the highest spike of Covid-19 cases in the region since June 7 when 620 persons were detected positive for the new virus.

As per the official media bulletin, 34 of the new cases are recent travellers.

“Moreover, 113 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 35 from Jammu and 78 from Kashmir Division,” it said.

Of the 213 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K, 74 have been confirmed at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura while 13 samples tested positive at SKIMS Bemina.

“We have conducted 2,653 tests today at SKIMS virology of which 74 were detected positive for novel coronavirus and 2,579 were found negative,” said Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent at SKIMS.

“Among the new Covid-19 cases detected at SKIMS, ten are from the BSF and CRPF,” he said.

The patients detected positive at SKIMS Bemina are from Budgam.

According to the health officials, sixty-three cases ofwere reported today from Baramulla followed by Udhampur with 40 cases, Pulwama (23), Shopian (18), Kupwara (17), Budgam (11) and Srinagar (10).

