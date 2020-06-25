CBSE postpones Central Teacher Eligibility Test

New Delhi: The CBSE on Thursday postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled on July 5, which will now be conducted when the situation is conducive, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.
“The 14th edition of CTET scheduled on July 5 has been postponed. A new date for examination will be intimated when the situation is more conducive for conduct of examinations,” Nishank said.

