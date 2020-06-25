5 LeT associates arrested in Budgam’s Narbal: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five militant associates affiliated with LeT militant outfit in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
They were arrested by police along with government forces in Narbal area of the district, police said on Twitter.
It further said that arms and ammunition had been recovered from their possession.
A case has also been registered into the matter and investigation started.
