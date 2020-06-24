Youth dies under mysterious conditions in north Kashmir

Baramulla: A 23 -year- old boy was found dead in mysterious condition at his residence in Kralpora Village of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the youth’s death is being ascertained, SDPO Tangmarg Hilal Ahmad said adding the post-mortem of the body will be carried out to determine cause of death.

After completing the post mortem and other legal formalities, the body will be handed over to legal heirs under proper protocol and other COVID-19 related guidelines for last rites.

The youth’s death comes on the heels of a suicide by two girls in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Tuesday. (KNO)

