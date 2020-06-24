Former IGP Crime Ahfadul Mujtaba among 6 officers appointed members to J&K Public Service Commission

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government in Wednesday appointed members to the Public Service Commission.

As per an order issued by Additional Secretary General Administration Department and upon approval by Lieutenant Governor J&K, Syed Ahfadul Mujtaba, Director General Prosecution, Syed Iqbal Aga, retired Development Commissioner Works, Subash Gupta, retired District and Sessions Judge, Des Raj, Chief Engineer Public Works (R&B) Jammu, Sameer Bharti, retired IFS officer and Showkat Ahmad Zargar, retired Associate Professor Mathematics in Higher Education Department have been appointed members to the J&K PSC.

The officers shall serve as members to the commission till they attain the age of 62 years, the order read.

It said the officers’ appointment shall take effect from the date they assume the office.

The appointment of members to the J&K PSC comes over one and half month after government appointed retired IAS officer, B R Sharma as Chairman to the commission.

