Covid 19: 186 new coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported one more Covid-19 death on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 88.

As per officials, the latest victim of Covid-19 is a 48-year old woman from Srinagar’s Baghat area.

She had underlying ailments including blood cancer and died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday morning, they said.

Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq A Jan said the patient was admitted as Covid-19 positive to the infectious diseases block and was a known case of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer with bone marrow transplant, and Fungal Pneumonia.

“The patient suffered arrhythmia at around 5.10 am and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest,” he said.

Of the 88 people who have succumbed to the virus in J&K, ten were from Jammu and 78 from Kashmir.

As per the official media bulletin, Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (14), Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (4) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

Meanwhile, 186 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in J&K since Tuesday evening including 28 from Jammu Division and 158 from Kashmir Division.

Officials said 176 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 45 from Jammu and 131 from Kashmir Division.

Officials said the highest number (37) of positive cases were detected in Baramulla district followed by Shopian with 35 cases, Srinagar (29) Baramulla, Kupwara (22) and Pulwama (19).

Among the new coronavirus cases, 80 were detected at SKIMS Soura out of 3,384 samples tested at the hospital’s virology lab while 19 new Covid-19 patients were found positive at SKIMS Bemina out of 557 samples tested there.

Of the new cases, three are CRPF personnel while nine are policemen.

