Appeal to LG sahibfrom Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

To,

Jenab G.C. Marmu Sahib

Hon’ble Lt. Governor

U.T. of Jammu and Kashmir

Subject: Humble submission for providing justice to Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers of J&K

We the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were appointed in the year 2019 after having faced the requisite interview. We are highly qualified, not less than PG and even having M.Phil and Ph.D. Sir, we have been working in the education department at the paltry remuneration of Rs 3,000 per month. With such a low income we face tremendous difficulties in taking care of our families, including aged parents.

We have time and again approached higher authorities for increasing our salaries but nothing has been done although assurances have been made. A high-level committee was constituted by the government to consider our demands but nothing has come of it as yet.

It may not be out of place to mention that we are doing all kinds of duties which include examination duty, election duty, and Covid duty, in addition to our normal duties. Sir, we are performing all our duties with zeal and enthusiasm, which has been appreciated at all levels.

Sir, most of the Rehbar-e-Khel teachers are in mental depression due to the meagre salary, which is unable to meet even day-to-day expenses, especially in these hard times.

In view of the facts mentioned above, it is humbly requested to Your Excellency to kindly consider our demands sympathetically and resolve our problem expeditiously, by way of increasing salary to the extent of basic pay for the post and to also make a policy for immediate regularisation of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers so that our worries and anxieties are set at rest.

With profound regards,

Yours faithfully

Syed Aijaz

Rehbar-e-Khel teacher and Ph.D. scholar

