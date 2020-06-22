OIC to hold emergency meeting on Kashmir today

Srinagar: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday said that it will hold an emergency meeting via video conference on Monday to discuss the latest situation in the region.

The online meet will bring together the foreign ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group member states: Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the OIC said in a statement.

“The meeting is part of a series of continuous Jammu and Kashmir Contact Group meetings to address the issue,” OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen was quoted as saying.

