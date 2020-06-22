J&K COVID-19 tally rises to 85 as Anantnag elderly dies

J&K COVID-19 tally rises to 85 as Anantnag elderly dies

Srinagar: A 58-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Kokernag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district died Monday afternoon at CD hospital Srinagar taking the J&K disease tally to 85.

Dr Saleem Tak Medical Superintendent at CD hospital said the elderly was shifted here from GMC Anantnag on June 19 and died this afternoon.

He said that the patient was on ventilator and had underlying ailments of thyroid and pneumonia.

In an earlier development in the day, a 65-year-old male from Pulwama, who died at SMHS Hospital on Sunday turned out to be COVID-19 positive adding to the overall disease tally.
The patient too was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and hypertension as owr hospital sources. (KNO)

