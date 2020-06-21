Another militant killed in Srinagar gunfight, toll 3

Srinagar: A 3rd militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight with government forces in Srinagar with police saying a search operation was on in the area.

The gunfight started this morning at Zadibal area of Soura after forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

J&K police tweeted that three militants had been killed in the gunfight so far adding a search operation was on.

