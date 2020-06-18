Srinagar doctor dies of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: A 69-year-old doctor from Nishat area of Srinagar has died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, his family friend said on Thursday.

The deceased was working as senior radiologist in Saudi from last more than 35 years including the local ministry of health. “He worked in a private hospital in Saudi mostly in Jeddah and left the ministry of health some 14 months ago and joined a private hospital,” Dr Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, his friend, said.

The deceased, Dr Bhat said, had contracted COVID-19 and remained admitted to the hospital for last nine days.

He was put on ventilator and suffered a heart attack at 10.30 pm Wednesday and at 12 am midnight, he was declared dead, Dr Bhat said.

Survived by wife and four children—two sons and daughters, the senior radiologist was laid to rest today, Dr Bhat added. (GNS)

