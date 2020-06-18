‘If SRTC buses are plying, what’s our fault, we too have families to feed’: Kashmir transporters stage protest

Srinagar: Kashmir transporters on Thursday staged a protest urging the government to allow the local transporters resume their services as they have faced huge losses in wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Scores of transporters under the banner of All Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association (AKTWA) headed by its chairman, Shabir Ahmad Matta assembled at Parimpora Bus Stand and staged a protest. The protesters were holding placards reading slogans in favour of their demands

Matta termed unjustified the government’s decision barring them to resume services even as SRTC buses had been allowed to carry passengers.

“We too have families and our vehicles are the main source of livelihood for us, ” he said.

Matta also said that no relief had come from the government regarding loans borrowed by the transporters even as petrol and diesel prices were in a rise of late adding to their miseries.

Matta along with all the district chairmen of the association demanded authorities to fulfill all the demands of transporters. (KNO)

