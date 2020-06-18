J&K govt begins hunt for VCs to Srinagar, Jammu Cluster Universities

Srinagar : The Jammu and Kashmir government has accepted resignation of Vice Chancellors of Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities even as it has started hunt for their replacements.

The Charge of Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu has been given to Prof Manoj Dhar, the VC of Jammu University after the government accepted the resignation of the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University, Prof Anju Bhasin, an order issued by Commissioner Secretary HED, Talat Parvez Rohella on Wednesday read.

A similar order has been issued with regard to Cluster University Srinagar where the charge of the VC has been given to VC Kashmir University, Prof Talat Ahmad after the resignation of Prof Sheikh Javed, the outgoing VC.

The orders have been passed under section 12 of the Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act 2016.

The resignation of VCs of Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities comes in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 last year after which the university acts have been amended across Jammu and Kashmir with the government reducing tenure of VCs in the region from five to three years.

The Wednesday’s order said that the additional charge of VC Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu will be held by the Vice Chancellors of Kashmir and Jammu Universities till the appointment of new VCs to the varsities.

It informed the government had accepted the resignation of Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities.

In the meantime, the government has appointed a 3-member search committee to appoint the Vice Chancellors to Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities.

Headed by Director IIM Jammu, Vice Chancellor IUST Kashmir and that of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Jammu are its other two members.

