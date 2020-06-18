‘Care Hospital’ Bemina doesn’t care about rules, operates even after cancellation of registration

Srinagar: Despite authorities cancelling its registration, ‘Care Hospital’ in Bemina area of Srinagar is still functional while as the authorities are acting as mute spectators.

The hospital was allegedly found found involved in illegal activities following which its registration was cancelled.

As per the order issued un this regard, the registration of the hospital was cancelled in violation of rules and regulations.

It said that the hospital was

Authorities had allowed the hospital management only for running the OPD services inside the premises, but officials as well as locals alleged that the hospital was still functional and was still violating the rules and regulations by indulging in “illegal practices”.

They appealed the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) to intervene into the matter to save the local populace.

A local from Bemina area also said that the hospital management was also responsible for frequent traffic jams by being negligent about haphazard parking of vehicles outside its premises. (KNO)

