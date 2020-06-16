Special train carrying labourers for BRO work in Ladakh reaches J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu: A special train with over 1,600 labourers from Jharkhand, who will join the Border Road Organisation’s (BRO) construction work in Ladakh, reached here on Monday, officials said.

The 1,648 workers arrived at Udhampur Railway Station at around 3.15 am and were subjected to coronavirus screening before being allowed to board the waiting buses for the Union Territory of Ladakh, the officials said.

They said the labourers would work on BRO’s prestigious projects being undertaken as part of operation Vijayak and Himank in Ladakh region, which was facing a shortage of labour due to the departure of the workforce in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

The officials said more trains are scheduled to leave Dumka and adjoining areas of Jharkhand after the completion of the workers’ registration process and are likely to join the construction work in Ladakh in the coming days.

At least 11,000 workers from Jharkhand are expected to join the BRO in Ladakh to speed up the road construction works in the region, they said, adding special trains carrying the labourers from Jharkhand to Ladakh via Udhampur are scheduled to run on June 16, 20, 24 and 28 and July 5. PTI

