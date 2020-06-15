PC, Congress join hands to defeat no- confidence motion against SMC Mayor

Srinagar: In a significant development, Peoples Conference and Congress on Monday joined hands to defeat a no-confidence motion against Srinagar Municipal Corporation mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

The incumbent mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azam Mattu reached residence of Pradesh Congress Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir this afternoon to seek his support for defeating a non-confidence motion supported by BJP to oust him from key position in the civic body.

“I called on JKPCC President Jenab GA Mir Sahab at his residence this afternoon to discuss the current situation in SMC. The 22 Corporators of the @JKPC and the 17 Corporators of @INCIndia and some independents will abstain from the’ NO Confidence Motion’ tomorrow,” Mattu tweeted.

He said all future modalities including a future course of action between Congress and PC will be discussed and deliberated upon the leadership of both parties in the following days.

In a statement, the party said it has decided that its corporators shall not be part of voting process in the Corporation.

“The INC corporators shall not be part of voting process in the Corporation. The corporators have been issued whip and the same has been conveyed to concerned authorities in the Corporation,” reads the statement.

According to the law, if any corporator violates, he/she will lose membership of the Corporation. It is worthwhile to mention that BJP is backing the no-confidence against Mattu. The BJP’s Kashmir media-in charge, Manzoor Bhat had told KNO that party is supporting the no-confidence motion against Mattu. KNO

