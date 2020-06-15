Advisory Board on PSA detentions in J&K gets members

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two members of an advisory board constituted under the Public Safety Act.

As per an order issued by the Home Department, former judges, Aijaz Ahmad Mir and Davinder Kapoor have been appointed as members of the board for a period of three years.

The chairman and other members of the Board are appointed by the government on the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee headed by Chief Secretary (Chairman) and comprising administrative Secretary, Home Department (Member) and Administrative Secretary, Department of Law and Justice and Parliament (Member).

The Board is headed by former J&K HC judge Janak Raj Kotwal. Kotwal was appointed to the post on January 30 last year after the State Administrative Council (SAC) got the sanction for his appointment from Governor Satya Pal Malik. The post had until then remained vacant since March 2018.

Under the law, the Board is supposed to review these orders PSA detention order to confirm or reject them within six weeks. According to data obtained by Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), the Board confirmed 99.4% sent to it by the government. (KNO)

