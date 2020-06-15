Another COVID-19 related death in Kashmir as injured Kupwara teenager dies

Srinagar: A teenager from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who had received grievous injuries in head and also tested positive for COVID-19, died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Monday taking the disease toll in J&K to 61, officials said.

They said the 18-year-old boy from Handwara, who had received grievous injuries died this morning after his condition deteriorated.

The boy was admitted to the hospital on Friday for the injuries and also had bilateral pneumonia, said Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary.

Dr Nazir said the patient’s swan samples were later sent for COVID-19 and they returned positive.

“Today his condition worsened and he succumbed in the ICU,” he said.

J&K has so far reported 61 Covid-19 deaths comprising 54 in Kashmir and seven in Jammu region.

