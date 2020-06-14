PCI writes to J&K Chief Secy, DGP over police summons to Kashmir journalists

Srinagar: Press Council of India has written to the Jammu and Kashmir government over frequent summoning of journalists in Kashmir by the J&K Police.

A letter written by Secretary PCI, Anupama Bhatnagar on Thursday and addressed to Chief Secretary J&K and Director General of Police has asked them to file their comments within two weeks “to enable the Council to determine further course of action in the matter”.

The PCI’s letter to the J&K government comes in response to a complaint filed by the Press Club of Kashmir on May 21.

The letter said that Chairman PCI had decided to take cognisance in the matter.

Pertinently, the J&K Police has been frequently summoning journalists of late over their professional work. At least three FIRs have been registered by the Kashmir Cyber Police Station against journalists Masrat Zahra, Peerzada Ashiq nd Gowhar Geelani.

