One more dies of Covid, tally rises to 58

Srinagar: A 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar in Jammu province died at Government Medical College Jammu on Sunday over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

The elderly’s death has taken the Jammu’s fatality count due to the novel Coronavirus to four and 58 in J&K overall.

Dr Nasib Chand Digra, Principal GMC Jammu siad that the elderly man had comorbidities like hypertention, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Ashthma. “He had severe sepsis and died around 1:30 a.m midnight.

So far Srinagar district with 14 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 11, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, five in Shopian, Jammu four, Kupwara three, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print