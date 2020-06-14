Case filed against BJP activists for violating lockdown in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: An FIR has been filed against BJP activists for allegedly organising a meeting in violation of lockdown restrictions in Ramban district, police said on Saturday.

Several BJP activists, including a ‘mandal’ (unit) president and the district general secretary, were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) at Banihal police station on Friday, they said.

A police official said the activists organised a public meeting at Gugthal-Doolgam in violation of the restrictions in force to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only district in Jammu region which falls in the red zone , having recorded a total of 193 coronavirus cases.

While 37 patients have recovered, 156 others are still under treatment.

