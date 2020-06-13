Two militants killed in Kulgam

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Nipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told GNS that two militants were killed in ongoing operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, according to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 19RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nipora.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

