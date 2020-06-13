Srinagar man dies at SKIMS due to Covid-19, death toll climbs to 54

Srinagar:An elderly patient of Rawalpora area died at SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina due to Covid-19, officials said.

They said the patient was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since June 2 and breathed his last around midnight.

“Patient was intubated and on Ventilator. The Consultant and Senior Critical Care doctors were on spot managing the patient who could not survive despite all efforts,” said Dr Reyaz Untoo, Principal of SKIMS MCH Bemina.

“He was a known case of COPD,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print