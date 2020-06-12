Soldier killed, cop injured along LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri: An army soldier was killed and a policeman on leave was injured in an alleged firing by Pakistan army along the line of control in Rajouri district of Jammu, officials said on Thursday.

They said that armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday night exchanged gunfire along the line of control (LoC) at Manjakote sector in the district.

“One army soldier of 14 Punjab regiment identified as Naik Gurcharan Singh was killed and a policeman identified as Namitullah son of Faiz Alam suffered injuries at Rajdhani village of Manjakote,” they told GNS.

