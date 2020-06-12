No-confidence motion, again, against Srinagar Mayor

Srinagar: For the second time in less than six months, a no-confidence motion was moved against Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday by four councillors.

According to Mattu, it is the BJP councillors who have sought a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ in the SMC against him. He said these councillors are either elected members/office bearers of BJP or unambiguously associated with BJP.

“This is the second such motion by BJP against me within six months,” he said. The allegation was rejected by the BJP, saying the matter was intra-departmental.

Last year, Mattu had to prove his majority after 27 councillors moved a no-confidence motion. He had blamed the BJP for it then as well.

One of the four councillors told Kashmir Reader that the momentum to move a no-confidence motion gained pace after former deputy mayor Imran was released from arrest. He has since been meeting councillors regularly, they said.

Imran did not respond to phone calls from this newspaper.

Mattu in a series of tweets blamed the National Conference, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for joining hands to move a no-confidence motion against him.

“If @BJP4India @INCIndia and @JKNC_ are actually coming together to vote me out — I wear it as a badge of honour! BJP and Congress have never allied in the country’s history and if they want to ally now against us, I couldn’t ask for a greater validation of my dignity,” he said on Twitter.

National Conference spokesperson, shortly after the tweet, denied it and said the party has no understanding or inclination to have an understanding with the BJP.

“Some bizarre speculations are doing rounds on Social Media regarding @JKNC_ taking sides (in some imaginations) with BJP in SMC. NC’s support to BJP in any shape and form is unimaginable and out of question. Moreover, SMC should be busy helping people & fighting COVID….This is not the time to fight for chairs and positions. SMC should be busy fighting against COVID, not each other in the middle of this pandemic,” tweeted Aga Syed Ruhullah, chief spokesman of NC.

