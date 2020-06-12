Rajouri district reports first COVID-19 death, J&K toll 53

Srinagar: A 65-year-old man from Rajouri district of Jammu died of COVID-19 on Friday taking the disease toll in J&K to 53.

The elderly succumbed to the disease at GMC Jammu where he was admitted for trauma injuries ten days after testing positive.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Dara Singh said the man had fallen off the stairs resulting into injuries in his head.

The elderly was admitted to the hospital on June 1 while as he tested positive for COVID-19 the very next day following which he was shifted to the isolation ward.

The elderly is the first to die of the novel Coronavirus from Rajouri district.

Srinagar district where 12 people have died due to the disease, has reported the maximum number of fatalities so far. (GNS)

