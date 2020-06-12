Div Com holds meeting to discuss future strategy on COVID-19

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Thursday convened a meeting of officers regarding evolving of COVID-19 situation and discussing future strategies.

During the meeting the concerned officers put forward suggestions with regard to COVID-19 mitigation, change in Covid scenario from the last few days and issues being faced by them during the field work.

Pole directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to prioritise the sampling and testing of people with co-morbidities, old aged and pregnant ladies and asked them that since the scenario of Covid has changed and has entered into a new phase following return of travellers and relaxation in restrictions therefore we should evolve with effective mechanism for coming few months.

The meeting discussed change in circumstances due spike in covid cases and framing of timeline for covid management for next four months and restore march 2020 situation besides simultaneously resuming regular departmental activities.

The Div Com said that the covid management can broadly be divided into 4 tiers one at village level, second at Block level thirdly district level and last at divisional level, the officials involved in all the four tiers shall have effective coordination to work for mitigating virus.

He said earlier we had an issue of coronavirus only, but now normal revival is equally important and while working for revival one should not think we have neglected the threat of virus. While lockdown was effective people were inside and now after relaxations and spike in cases we have to become equally conscious.

Pole said the first three tiers can have meetings on Monday at different time schedules to review works done in the preceding week and share feedback with each other and sought out difficulties in covid management and on Tuesday meeting via video conferencing so that issues related to all the areas are resolved.

All the DC’s put forth their suggestions and issues being faced by them like de-notification of red zones, difficulties faced by sampling teams, their solutions and difficulties at the level of ASHA and their solutions, deputing officers or officials exclusively for Covid duties and sparing others for routine work besides family welfare program and issue of Immunization in Red zones.

The meeting also discussed IEC campaign and community participation besides involvement of radio and TV for mass awareness regarding Covid.

The Div Com directed the DC’s to conduct public outreach programmes to avoid footfall to offices besides engaging NGOs and others in creating awareness regarding compliance of unlock phases, aware people about do’s and dont’s.

On prevention of infection spread in hospitals he directed the concerned to conduct a meeting of the Hospital infection control committee once a week and carry out cleanliness and disinfection drive.

Among others the meeting was attended by DC Srinagar, DC’s and SP’s of district Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian along with CMO’s and Nodal Officers through video conferencing, MD NHM, OSD H&ME also participated in the meeting via video conferencing, Director Health Services Kashmir, Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Principal GMC, Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla, SSP Srinagar, Div Officer NHM Kashmir, CMO Srinagar besides other officers.

