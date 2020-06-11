3 militant associates held along with Rs 1.34 crore cash, 21 kg Heroine in Handwara: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday arrested three militant associates and recovered a whopping over one crore rupees hard cash besides 21 kg contraband from their possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The J&K Police tweeted this afternoon that the “Pakistan-sponsored” module had been busted with the arrest of three militant associates.

A hard cash of Rs 1.34 crore and 21 kg Heroine had been recovered from the trio’s possession besides other incriminating material, police said.

It said that a case had been registered in this regard and investigation started.

