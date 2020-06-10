BMO Handwara suspended over complaint

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has suspended Block Medical Officer, Handwara for incompetence and using unparliamentary language with staff and general public.

An order issued by the DHSK on Tuesday said that an an enquiry had been constituted against BMO Handwara, Dr Abdul Majid over complaint against him by local Panchs and Sarpanchs.

The enquiry report furnished in this regard has stated that the accused officer “has not been able to prove his ability as an administrator,” the DHSK said.

“Besides, he uses un-parliamentary language for public and abuses the female staff, ” it added.

The Directorate has placed BMO Handwara under suspension and attached him with CMO Office Bandipora till further orders.

