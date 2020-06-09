Javed Iqbal Wani appointed J&K High Court judge

Srinagar: The President of India on Tuesday ordered appointment of prominent lawyer Javed Iqbal Wani as judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

A notification m in this regard was issued by union ministry of Law and Justice today .

It is after a gap of seven years that a Kashmiri Muslim has been appointed as judge of J&K High Court.

Before this appointment, Justice Ali Muhammad Magray was the last Kashmiri Muslim appointed as judge of the High Court in 2013. Wani is the son- in-law of jailed Bar Association President Mian Qayoom—(KNO)

