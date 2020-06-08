Sarpanch killed in Anantnag

Anantnag: Suspected militants on Monday shot dead a 35-year-old Sarpanch in Anantnag district.

Official sources told GNS the Sarpanch identified as Ajay Panditha of Dooru was fired upon by the gunmen near Lokbawan Larkipora.

He was rushed to GMC Annatnag where he was declared brought dead.

Dr Majeed Mehrab, medical superintendent GMC Anantnag confirmed that the Sarpanch was brought dead.

A police officer also confirmed that gunmen killed the Sarpanch. The officer said that the area has been cordoned off and searches have been launched to nab the attackers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print