Pampore man dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 45

Srinagar: The novel Coronavirus has claimed 4th in Kashmir of the day and 45th in J&K overall as a 55-yeat-old man from Pampore has died at a Srinagar hospital.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital confirmed to GNS the death of the south Kashmir resident saying the deceased, who had tested COVID-19 positive, had underlying comorbidities including pneumonia.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 45.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print