J&K records biggest jump with 620 Covid cases

13 doctors, 51 pregnant women among new cases; non-local tailor dies due to Covid-19 at SMHS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported one more Covid-19 related death after swab samples of a 38-year-old man from Kolkata detected positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after his death. The toll of Covid-19 victims has now risen to 41 in J&K.

According to officials, the deceased had been working as a tailor in Sarai Bala locality of Srinagar and died at SMHS Hospital on Saturday.

“His swab samples were taken on the same day while his body was moved to the GMC Srinagar mortuary,” they said.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the man’s samples tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday.

“The district administration is arranging the burial for him in a nearby locality,” Dr Choudhary said.

He said that doctors at the SMHS Emergency received him in a serious condition and he died within a few hours.

“As per protocol, we took his samples for Covid testing,” Dr Choudhary said.

Earlier, a GMC Srinagar official issued an appeal to people and NGOs to come forward and provide a burial ground for the non-local tailor.

With his death, the toll of Covid-19 victims in J&K has gone up to 41 including 36 in Kashmir and 5 in Jammu.

Srinagar district has reported 11 Covid-19 deaths, the highest in any district in J&K, followed by 7 in Baramulla, five in Anantnag, four each in Kulgam and Shopian, three in Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara, and one each in Udhampur and Bandipora districts.

Majority of the coronavirus cases have been reported from Kashmir (2,919), while Jammu has reported 852.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 620 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case load in J&K to 4,087, officials said.

Among the fresh cases are 13 doctors, 51 pregnant women, and a newborn, they said.

“The doctors belong to SMHS Hospital, GB Pant Hospital and some district hospitals,” said Dr Saleem Tak, MS of Chest Diseases Hospital.

“Twelve doctors are currently admitted to CD hospital isolation facilities after testing positive, including Dr Naveed,” he said.

A health official told Kashmir Reader that 253 Covid-19 patients were detected positive at Chest Diseases hospital since Saturday evening, 58 cases at SKIMS Soura, and only 3 cases detected at SKIMS Bemina.

Among the positive are 32 travellers while rest 588 are from across Jammu and Kashmir. Kulgam reported highest 161 cases followed by 132 in Baramulla, 87 in Srinagar, 60 in Pulwama, 59 in Anantnag, 24 in Shopian, 22 in Jammu, and 21 in Bandipora.

