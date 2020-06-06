JAKAHUC waits for Saudi Arabia announcement for 2020 Hajj quota

SRINAGAR: There is a huge confusion regarding 2020 Hajj announcement as earlier Saudi authorities suspended all umrah activities since late February

It was reported that India will wait for Saudi Arabia’s announcement on whether pilgrims shall be allowed this year or not due to pandemic scare, told Sheikh Feroz, President, JKAHUC

Sheikh Feroz said that some countries have already announced the cancellation of annual hajj this year due to health and safety concerns including Singapore and Indonesia, however, the Saudi Haj ministry has called the Indian Embassy for a meeting on Monday (June 8). So, it will depend on what discussions or decisions are taken at that meeting. Everybody is waiting what percentage or quota will be given to India, and with what terms or conditions,”

Most of our Hajj operators book their hotels and other facilities in advance we have yet to hear about the refund announcements since we are not clear whether hajj will be allowed this year or not, we have not approached to the hoteliers and inquired about the pre-bookings.

This year it will be hard to convince people as we have suffered huge losses for last nine months due to communication blockade and slow internet speed and now we are facing a new challenge in the shape of a tiny virus which has forced governments to lockdown cities and states for some time to contain the spread of the virus. Said, Vice President of JKAHUC, Haji Pervez Ahmad Bhat

If the Saudi government allows Indian to perform hajj, it would be in a reduced format for which much time may not be required, it would be possible from July 1 to 31, Chairman, JKAHUC

If India will announce Hajj 2020 there will be age restrictions imposed on Indian pilgrims, above 60 years of age shall not be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print