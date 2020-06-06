Agri Department celebrated World Environment Day

SRINAGAR: Department of Agriculture Kashmir celebrated World Environmental Day across the valley. Regarding the importance of the day, Director Agriculture Kashmir Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said that the year 2020 began with environmental crises, revealing itself in a disturbing manner.

Cyclones and Floods washed away trees and buildings in many parts of the country besides corona virus pandemic and now locust attack across Africa and India. He said all these calamities act are as a reminder that human health is linked to the plant health. Andrabi said the theme for World Environment Day 2020 is to preserve and promote Biodiversity for sustenance.s

He further said that every individual must now fundamentally rethink relationship with the living world, natural eco system and its biodiversity. He said the World Environment Day is also a people’s day which is celebrated as a concern for our environment. This day provides an important platform for promoting the dimensions of environmental sustainable developmental goals.

As a part of World Environment Day, Director Agriculture Kashmir also visited Mushroom Demonstration cum Training Centre at Lalmandi, Srinagar and took stock of various ongoing mushroom cultivating activities being undertaken at the centre.

While interacting with the officers and officials of the Centre, Director said that the DCTCs of the valley should be a hi-tech demonstration cum training centre to propagate the mushroom activities on scientific lines so that the mushroom growers are given full technical knowhow for increasing their production, thus improving their socio economic conditions. He instructed the officers engaged with the scheme to organize the awareness programmes for growers and capacity building workshops for field functionaries of the Department to upgrade their skill and knowledge regarding mushroom cultivation.

Andrabi said mushroom cultivation being a cottage industry can be taken up as part time enterprise by all sections of society especially during current pandemic lockdown, so that additional income to the mushroom growers can be generated.

During the visit Deputy Director Agriculture (Central) Kashmir Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar Arvind Kumar Baru, Mushroom Development Officer Srinagar Navtej Singh and other senior functionaries of the department were also present.

