High level panel recommends promoting 2nd, 4th, 5th semester students on internal assessment

Srinagar: A high level panel at the University of Kashmir including college principals has recommended to promote undergraduate students in Kashmir colleges whose examinations were due during the prevailing Covid-19 lockdown through internal assessment

The recommendations were made at a high level meeting on Thursday chaired by the KU’s Dean College Development Council and also attended by principals of all the government degree colleges in Kashmir, Director Colleges Higher Education Department and Controller Examinations at KU, official sources told Kashmir Reader.

The sources said that it was recommended to promote the undergraduate students of 2nd, 4th and 5th semesters from different batches whose examinations were due during the prevailing lockdown through an internal assessment, the mode of which will be decided by the respective colleges as they deem fit.

As for the rest of examinations in future, the varsity administration will wait till September this year and take a call accordingly as per the situation.

In the meantime, college teachers will continue to deliver online classes for the students, an official said.

Public Relations Officer at KU’s Examinations Wing, Faheem Aslam said that the recommendations made in Thursday’s meet will be forwarded to KU Vice Chancellor for his approval and will be notified for the students within next couple of days.

