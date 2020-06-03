Jaish’s IED expert who participated in Afghan war killed in Pulwama gunfight: Kumar

Srinagar: An IED expert of Jaish-e-Mohammad who had participated in Afghan war was among the three killed in Pulwama gunfight on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room (PCR), he said three Jaish militants including and IED expert of the outfit were killed in an encounter at Kangan village of Pulwama.

“The slain commander has been identified as Abdur Rehman alias Fouji Bhai or Fouji Baba, who had participated in Afghan war and was active since 2017 in Kashmir. He was the IED expert and was the mastermind of May 28 car bomb plan which was averted on time by the police, army and CRPF,” Kumar said.

He said the slain militant commander belonged to Multan in Pakistan.

According to him, the identity of two other slain militants is being ascertained and it seems both are locals.

“We have called some people to identity the slain and if they turn out to be locals, their parents will be allowed to participate in the burial at Baramulla district of north Kashmir,” he said.

Asked whether security forces have wiped out IED experts of Jaish outfit, the IGP said that there are two more Jaish militants who have been identified as Waleed Bhai and Lamboo Bhai, both are foreigners and have an expertise in making IEDs.

“We have also identified the Jaish chief Abdullah Rashid Gazi, who operates in Khrew area of Pulwama district and is hiding in the woods. He will be neutralized once he comes down and we can even catch him where he is hiding. It is because of our source base that we have identified the Jaish chief otherwise Jaish outfit doesn’t disclose the names of its head,” he said.

The IGP, who was flanked by army and CRPF officers, said that it was for the first time that top militant commanders of Hizb, Lashkar and Jaish were killed.

“The number of militants killed this year is 75 and majority of them were commanders,” he said.

Kumar said that police has categorized Over Ground Workers in A, B and C categories.

“Public Safety Act will be slapped on A category OGWs, B category OGWs will be arrested and C category OGWs will go through counselling and their parents will be called and then they will be released,” the IGP said. KNO

