Ongoing lockdown guidelines to continue in J&K till June 8

JAMMU: The government has decided to continue with the guidelines and instructions in operation in Jammu and Kashmir for lockdown measures till June 8.

The Chief Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, has ordered that the guidelines/instructions issued as per previous orders shall continue to remain valid till June 8.

The Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson, NEC, had issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in Containment Zones (Red Zones) till June 30 and re-opening certain activities in a phased manner in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones).

These guidelines require state and UT governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, an official handout said.

As this will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Secretary, in his capacity as Chairperson State Executive Committee of Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, has ordered that the existing guidelines/instructions shall continue to remain valid till June 8, it added.

