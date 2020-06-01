Officials self-quarantine in J&K after bureaucract tests positive

Srinagar: A senior IAS officer tested positive for novel Coronavirus on Saturday night in Jammu and Kashmir prompting many senior officials to go for self-quarantine.

Sources said that IAS officer was reported positive, a few hours after he participated in a high-level meeting attended among others by a Financial Commissioner, a Principal Secretary, a senior officer in the Disaster Management Authority and officials in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Besides them, the meeting was attended by Principal Government Medical College, Managing Director of a concerned organization, a Director, a microbiologist, an Epidemiologist besides others.

The sample of the Commissioner Secretary rank officer was taken at the airport and the reports returned after the meeting was over, they said. In fact, sources said, most of the officers who participated in the meeting had reached home.

“I had just finished my dinner when I received the call that I need to be in quarantine after the development,” one of the officers who had attended the meeting said. He, however, said that all those who are attending any official meeting are taking due precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Sources said that if anyone among them shows immediate symptoms, they would be tested immediately.

—GNS

