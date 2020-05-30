KU calls online meeting of college principals to chalk out mechanism for UG exams

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has called an online meeting of the principals of its affiliated degree colleges to chalk out mechanism for the undergraduate examinations.

The meeting has been scheduled on Monday June 1 at 2 pm through Cisco Webex and the link shall be shared on Monday morning through WhatsApp group created by the Controller of Examinations, Media Advisor KU, Dr Shahid Rasool said in a statement.

Dr Shahid asked the Principals, who have not yet registered on the group, to call on the mobile number 9419000380 for registration.

Pertinently, the KU administration recently did away with semester-end examinations at the main campus and decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment in view of the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print