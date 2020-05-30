Burglars loot Rs 2 lakh from Gurdwara in Srinagar

Shrinagar: Burglars struck into Kalvi Dhar Gurudwara in Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar and decamped with cash from the donation box and some valuables.

Officials told KNO that police was informed about the incident after authorities at Gurdwara found the lock at the entrance broken.

A police team from Rajbagh Police Station along with FSL team reached the spot, officials said.

Locals said that it was found that the cash around Rs two lakh kept in a cash box used for donations was missing.

Efforts are being made to identify people behind the crime, officials said.

